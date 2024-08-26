Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been awarded Japan’s Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, one of Japan’s highest honors.

This recognition makes him the first Vincentian to receive such an accolade.

The award celebrates his significant role in enhancing the relationship between Japan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

During a reception at the Prime Minister’s residence, Japan’s Ambassador Yutaka Matsubara presented the award and conveyed congratulations from Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

The award is particularly meaningful as 2024 is designated Japan-Caribbean Friendship Year, highlighting the importance of their cooperative efforts.

The honor reflects the strong, ongoing friendship and mutual respect between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Japan.