Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday provided an update to the public on the progress being made in Canouan’s rehabilitation efforts post Hurricane Beryl.

The Prime Minister’s update covered work being done on the island’s educational and medical institutions, as well as other key infrastructure.

“Canouan Primary and the Canouan Secondary School roofs completed on the five buildings, painting has commenced. Electrical work 60% completed. Expected completion. 26 families in the shelters. Lands were surveyed earlier, and so the survey department should be on the island 12th of August to re-establish the boundary so that homes can be erected to accommodate those in the shelters. Administrative building is 75% complete. Roof complete. Electrical work ongoing to be completed within the next two weeks. And that building will help to billet workers. And we’ve organized the transport to take more people to go to Union.

Doctors’ quarters roof completed. Clinic repairs completed. Nurses’ quarters completed. Airport roofing completed. Electrical to be undertaken. Fitting of outdoors and louvers ongoing. There was a pause in the work due to an emergency by a contractor. Work to commence within a week. Work on the fences ongoing.”

Prime Minister Gonsalves also noted that the old teachers house on Canouan will be refurbished this week, it will then house some shelterees.

Pertaining to the control tower, the prime minister disclosed that the tower cannot be repaired and that it was recommended, by the appropriate authority, that a mobile unit be used in the short term.

Following an assessment by the electrical inspectorate on Saturday August 10, there are now 200 homes on Canouan that are ready for reconnection.