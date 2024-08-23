Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has provided an update on the shelter numbers here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines following the impact of Hurricane Beryl.

The Prime Minister, during his update disclosed that there are currently 1,027 persons still located in shelters throughout both mainland and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that of the 29 active shelters, 12 on mainland and 2 in the Grenadines are schools. He noted that the arrangements are being made for shelterees to be located to emergency shelters that aren’t schools ahead of the new term in September.

“Across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, there are 29 shelters now. 29 shelters on the mainland and other shelters in the Grenadines with 1027 shelterees. On St. Vincent, there are 12 schools which are still acting as shelters, and one in Canouan and one in Bequia. Five emergency shelters were closed last week. Six really, sorry. Six, Calliaqua government, Belmont government school, Lowman’s Leeward Primary School, Bethel High School, Buccament Secondary School and Brighton Primary School. What we have done, we have relocated some persons to emergency shelters like the community centers, learning resource centers, the Barroullie emergency shelter.” He said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that it is hoped by this weekend that consolidation from the J.P. Eustace Secondary School and Kingstown Government School, which currently houses 79 and 77 shelterees respectively.

The Prime Minister also disclosed that 182 persons have been placed from emergency shelters into private or tourism accommodations. He also noted that 31 persons that were in private homes were moved into tourism accommodations.