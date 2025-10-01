Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has proposed renaming Victoria Park, the main venue for national and cultural events, ahead of the 46th Independence Day on October 27.

Dr. Gonsalves said the park, currently named after Queen Victoria, no longer reflects Vincentian identity and cultural heritage.

He emphasized that public consultation will guide the selection of a new name, with the hope of reaching consensus in time for the celebrations.

The Prime Minister added that the change is long overdue, noting that colonial-era names no longer hold relevance and that the park should better represent the people and culture of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.