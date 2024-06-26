Tuesday June 25th saw nearly 700 students graduate from the various divisions of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC).

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who holds ministerial responsibility for tertiary education, while speaking at the graduation ceremony, in congratulating the students, made mention of the developmental journey that the college had undergone over the years.

“I want to begin first of all by congratulating all of you who are graduating and to wish you all the best for the future. The college has grown immensely over the last two decades or so. Over this period too, we have become an integrated community college.

We have moved from numbers 500/600 students in total to about 2,650 currently. The college has built an immense reputation over the last two decades. Indeed, officials at the University of the West Indies indicate to me that it is among the most esteemed of the community colleges throughout the Caribbean.” Prime Minister Gonsalves said.

The theme for the SVGCC Graduation was “Class of 2024: Create Your Legacy. 691 students graduated after completing various programmes at the College.