As St Vincent and the Grenadines has been plunged into a period of tremendous sadness arising from a fatal traffic accident in Sandy Bay which claimed the lives of five persons and left others hospitalised on Sunday afternoon, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made a statement about the incident on Monday saying that he will suggest to his Permanent Secretary to work with the families with respect to any arrangements in which their assistance may be required.

“I want, first, on behalf of the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to express profound condolences to the immediate family and friends of the persons who have died. This period of mourning will last certainly until these individuals, these sons and daughters of our St. Vincent and the Grenadines are buried,” Gonsalves said.

He said that in the next few days he will be visiting the families of the deceased, as well as those who have been hospitalized.

The Prime Minister called on the nation to give support to the families affected by this tragic accident.

The prime minister singled out the nurses, doctors, police officers and those volunteers who assisted and those who had to pull the vehicle out from where it landed in the accident

He revealed a conversation was held with the Commissioner of Police this morning, who said the vehicle is yet to be checked out and that the investigation into the accident is in its early stages.

The Commissioner of Police has indicated he has given instructions for a senior member of the traffic branch of the police force to be engaged in leading this investigation.