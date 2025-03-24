Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that all information related to the Cuban Medical Mission here has been presented to the United States Officials.
Speaking on WEFM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday, Dr. Gonsalves indicated that on Wednesday, March 19th, he met with a United States Delegation at Cabinet Room to discuss the Cuban Medical Technical Mission.
The Prime Minister noted that during the discussions, the delegation expressed surprise at several aspects of the program, including, the fact that Cuban workers receive their salaries directly through bank accounts and are issued bank cards.
Dr. Gonsalves added that there are some Cubans who are working in SVG outside of government programs, including six individuals currently employed in the education sector.
Cuban professionals under government contracts serve three-year terms, with 30 days of annual leave.
If they choose to return to Cuba during this period, the SVG government covers their round-trip airfare and any other additional expenses they might incur enroute..
The United States Government recently threatened to suspend the visas for Caribbean Government Officials, calling the Cuban Medical programme, a form of Human Trafficking.
Caribbean Governments have responded to Washington, noting that the programme is voluntary and transparent, and is an important component of the health services in these countries as the Cubans provide life-saving treatment and expertise.
There are just over 80 Cuban Medical Experts working in the Public Health care system here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
