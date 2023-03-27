Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says that he is hoping for a swift conclusion in the appeal of the vaccine case after the High Court ruled that the government’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement and the dismissals springing from it are unconstitutional and void.

Prime Minister Gonsalves during a call to WEFM’s Issue at Hand program said that matters like these tend to get delayed, but assured that the Government’s side is looking to have the matter dealt with as quickly as possible.

“Once lawyers are involved on both sides, they sometimes delay things, one or the other. But we—I could tell you from our side, from the Government’s side, from the side of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines—I want to see this matter move very swiftly to its conclusion and I also want to see healing,” Prime Minister Gonsalves said.

Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan, who is part of the legal team representing the Government, said that there is considerable merit in the appeal of the High Court’s judgement in the vaccine case.

The Prime Minister during his call continued his appeal to those that would have left their post as a result of the vaccine requirement to return, assuring that the appropriate accommodations will be made for them.