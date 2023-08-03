Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says that a discussion held with a delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was “extremely fruitful”.

The Prime Minister, speaking at a press briefing after the discussion with the delegation said that a package of projects was among the things discussed.

“His Excellency and I, our respective teams had an extremely fruitful discussion on the deepening of the practical collaboration between the Saudi Development Fund and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, all within the context of deepening the strategic partnership, strategic relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. So we discussed a package of capital projects for soft loan funding on the same terms broadly as to what we have had on the US $16 million package which we signed and which went to parliament already and was approved by parliament,” he said.

This visit by the Saudi Arabian delegation follows the two loan agreements signed last May, worth USD $16 million, which will help to generate socio-economic growth and development in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.