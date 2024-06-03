During a recent press conference held in the Cabinet Room, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlighted the flourishing diplomatic ties between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China on Taiwan.

Fresh from his visit to Taiwan, Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed optimism about the ongoing collaboration between the two nations.

Emphasizing the mutual dedication to their respective citizens’ welfare, Prime Minister Gonsalves underscored Taiwan’s consistent support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He particularly praised the significant strides made in the field of education, foreseeing a durable partnership between the peoples of both countries.

Education emerged as a key area of cooperation, with Prime Minister Gonsalves foreseeing a sustained exchange of skilled professionals between the two nations.

He articulated his expectation for this collaboration to bolster St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ pursuit of internationally recognized post-secondary educational standards.