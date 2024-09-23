Prime Minster, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, has led a delegation to the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly being held in New York.

The delegation left on Saturday and includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Frederick Stephenson, Press Officer Shevrell McMillan, and Security Officer Kendol Horne.

The Prime Minister’s team will be joined by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Permanent Representative to the UN, Her Excellency Rhonda King, along with other Heads of Mission and Consuls General.

Important matters to be discussed include Climate Change and its impact on Small Island Developing States, the conflict in Haiti, the Israeli-Palestinian situation, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The General Assembly runs from September 23rd to 30th.

