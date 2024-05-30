Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called for effective action to be taken by the world’s more powerful countries.

Dr. Gonsalves during his intervention, noted the additional challenges that small island developing states are facing due to climate change, as he also highlighted several promised initiatives that have yet to be properly executed by those responsible for doing so.

“The world is in turmoil and small island developing states are having all these additional challenges which is spoken about because the developed countries, the powerful countries in the world are playing politics with people’s lives and not addressing the fundamental matters of humanity.” The Prime Minister said.

He called for the promises of finance to alleviate the climate change struggle of SIDS to be fulfilled.

“…let’s get the hundred billion that you promised, let’s stop the vulgarity that you set up a loss and damage fund and it’s not been funded. A fund which has no money is an oxymoron and then of course instruments which are supposed to assist us through IDA, that we must not harden the terms.”

The Prime Minister was at the time speaking at a high-level meeting on the mobilization of resources for Small Island Developing States in St. John’s Antigua and Barbuda.