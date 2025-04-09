Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is encouraging young people to take up Scholarship opportunities as this country receives Eleven Scholarships from the Government of Romania.

He stated that there are many options available to students where they can study online here in SVG or travel abroad during a press briefing on Monday April 7th at Cabinet room.

“I just want to advise all the students who are listening, apply for these scholarships. They are full scholarships, fully funded, and the interesting thing also in Romania, their law permits, depending on the course what you are doing, whether it is a first degree or a master’s, between four to six hours a day you can work. and it’s a language, though it’s Romanian it is something which can be easily understood in other, in other countries within Eastern and Central Europe.” He said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the details of the scholarships will be released soon.