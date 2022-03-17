There can possibly be an ease in COVID-19 protocols here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on radio on Wednesday March 16th, 2022.

The Prime Minister said he had taken a look at the new protocols suggested by the Chief Medical Officer and NEMO Health Services Subcommittee.

“I know that the Chief Medical Officer and the Health Services Subcommittee of NEMO, they’ve suggested some amended protocols, where they do some changes which would ease some of the restrictions and they’re supposed to come to Cabinet today and we’ll ask the people from the Health Services Subcommittee, Chief Medical Officer and the Medical Officer of Health to come by so that they can explain what is happening.

We had a long discussion last Wednesday and they had promised to do some protocols, some amended protocols; I’ve read them, most of them I’m in agreement with and some I’d like clarification on.” He said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves urged listeners to—in the meantime—follow the current COVID-19 protocols.

According to the latest COVID-19 update from the Ministry of Health, dated Tuesday March 15th 2022, COVID-19 hospitalizations stand at 0, with one active case of the virus remaining.

Prime Minster Ralph Gonsalves on ease in COVID-19 protocols