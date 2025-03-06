Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves defended the Cuban health brigade program following the United States’ announcement that it plans to revoke visas for foreign government officials from countries that employ Cuban doctors and nurses.

Speaking on the radio on Wednesday, Prime Minister Gonsalves informed listeners that Caribbean Community (CARICOM) foreign ministers had discussed the issue. He stated that they have agreed to gather all relevant information and address the matter at a regional level, with plans to engage in a meeting with the U.S. government in the near future.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said while St. Vincent and the Grenadines does not have a significant number of Cuban medical personnel as compared to Jamaica and Guyana, It pays the Cuban professionals the rate as they do for its own professionals.

“It is said that Cuban professionals working here under the agreement with the Cuban government must contribute a portion of their salary—whether 10 percent, 15 percent, or another amount—to the Cuban government,” he stated. He added that any professional working in the country is required to pay a withholding tax.

The Prime Minister, in defending the presence of Cuban health personnel here, made reference to the Haemodialysis Unit at the Modern Medical Diagnostic Complex which is overseen by professionals from Cuba.

He expressed disappointment in the fact that some were rejoicing at the US position.

After the 1959 Cuban Revolution, Havana established a programme to send its medical personnel overseas, particularly to Latin America, Africa and Oceania, and to bring medical students and patients to Cuba for training and treatment respectively.

The project has since been expanded to include several Caribbean countries.