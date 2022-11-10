Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday while speaking on radio about the return of Senator Julian Francis.

Prime Minister Gonsalves disclosed that he had invited Senator Francis to a meeting on Tuesday, and remarked at the warm reception that the senator’s received as well as his demeanor during the meeting.

“The Ministers who were there were Minister of Transport and Works, naturally, Minister of Finance Camillo [Gonsalves], and I, in the chair. But, we had a bonus, a real bonus; I invited Julian to the meeting and I sent for him, in one of the vehicles at the Office of the Prime Minister, and of course he was warmly received, and the meeting lasted an hour and he was sharp and to the point, laughing and joking,” Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that while Senator Julian Francis currently walks with a limp due to his stroke, his mind remains as sharp as ever.

“The important thing, even though he walks—because of the stroke—with a little limp at the moment, his reflections on this matter, including memory—he reminded us that there was a conceptual design when he was Minister of Transport and Works, which is there in the files, for the rehabilitation, a few years ago, and that that is the starting point,” Gonsalves said.

Senator Julian Francis, Minister of urban development, energy, airports, seaports, Grenadines’s affairs and local government portfolios suffered a stroke on July 24.

He was taken to Barbados for medical attention then returned to St. Vincent a few weeks later.