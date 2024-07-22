Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is emphasizing the importance of those residing in private shelters registering with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), or the Ministry of National Mobilization.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, who was at the time speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, said that this needs to be done to ensure that the appropriate amount of support is provided by the authorities, post hurricane-Beryl.

“And by the way, I’m just asking persons who have not yet registered themselves, who are in private shelters to go to NEMO or the Ministry of National Mobilization, because we need to know where you are, your name, we need to know your correct telephone number, not somebody else’s telephone number, how many of you in which house. Because one of the things we have to do and we are doing, but unless we know, unless we have the names of everybody, I can’t send food packages for you. Because while you’re in a private home, our policy is to send for you, who are the guests in the homes and for the hosts. Because if three persons come into a home where you have three persons hosting them and we send only for three persons who are the guests, how the host is goin’ to feel? So we have to send for everybody and we are not penny pinching on that.” Prime Minister Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister noted that this distribution model was first established following explosive eruptions of La Soufriere volcano in 2021, which saw over 7,000 persons moved into shelters.