Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called on the United States to stop spreading false information about the government and people of Cuba.

The call was made by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday as he met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who is on the island for a three-day official visit.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says that the United States has no understanding of the selflessness of Cubans and due to the lack of knowledge lies are being told constantly.

“The United States of America, not able to understand the internationalist solidarity and selfishness of the Cuban people, they tell the lie and they put it in their reports in congressional documents, in the state department documents that you, the Cuban professionals that are here, that you are victims of human trafficking,” he said.

He continued:

“So I make this plea to my American brothers and sisters, leave Cuba alone in its internationalist humanitarian mission. I make bold to say that since the dawn of civilization there is no country in the world, no people who have been as selfless as revolutionary Cuba and its people.”

The Cuban President arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday for an official visit during which he will aim to further boost relations of friendship and cooperation with St Vincent and the Grenadines and other Caribbean nations.