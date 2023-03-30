Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called on the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to do more as it pertains to issues related to climate change.

The Prime Minister while speaking at the CDB’s Launch of the Country Engagement Strategy for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, highlight Sandy Bay during his appeal to take more action on climate change issues.

“The Caribbean Development Bank, the way it has functioned has not been the best vehicle thus far to address issues and projects concerning climate change. They’re not waiting, nature is not waiting on the Caribbean Development Bank or any of us and the example of Sandy Bay is a case in point, I can’t come here and not say that, and I want the people of Sandy Bay to hear me, and everywhere I go I fight for them because they have suffered too much from the time of British colonialism. The Garifuna and the Kalinago; there’s a village which has been in danger and is currently danger of being wiped off the face of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sandy Bay!” he said.

According to the CDB, the Country Engagement Strategy (CES) is guided by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ (SVG) National Economic and Social Development Plan 2013-2025 (NESDP) which defines the country’s development vision as improving the quality of life for all Vincentians. Under the theme “Re-engineering Economic Growth: Improving the Quality of Life for all Vincentians”, the NESDP advances several strategic goals and broad objectives in support of attaining balanced, comprehensive, and sustainable development.