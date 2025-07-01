The Government is calling on members of the communities to be better involved in assisting teachers and parents of students writing the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) Exams.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was speaking on WEFM’s Issue at Hand Programme on Sunday.

He stressed the need to pay more attention to English and Mathematics, particularly Mathematics.

“The second matter I want to mention is that we need throughout every single community to talk about these results, the schools and the teachers and the communities, because we need to get better parenting–community involvement. We need to pay a lot more attention—though we are improving—to English and mathematics. And particularly improving significantly in the English, but we need to improve similarly in the mathematics.”

Prime Minister Gonsalves also noted that teachers, who graduated from university but are not appointed as such, would be appointed, as well as the other workers in the public sector.