Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called for there to be an improved relationship between the local athletics association and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister was at the time speaking about the triumphs of Vincentian athletes at this year’s Olympic games, which are taking place in Paris, France this year.

Dr. Gonsalves, emphasized the importance of the existence of a strong relationship between the association and the Government.

“There has to be a better relationship between the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Athletic Association and the government. No fault of the government. I’m not saying it’s the fault of the St.Vincent and the Grenadines Athletic Association. I’m telling you, no fault of the government. Because that’s important and of course, the Olympic Association has good relations with the Ministry of Sports.” He said.

The Prime Minister also called for local coaches to be timelier in their correspondences with the sports ministry, and even advised them they can also be addressed to his office so that appropriate checks can be made.

“I also want to ask the coaches to work on a timely basis with the Ministry of Sports. And you don’t, and you can always send something to the Ministry of Sports. I don’t mind you sending a copy to me. My office could help to keep a track.” He said.

This is not the first time that the Prime Minister has called for more collaboration between the Government and the local athletics association.

In April of this year, during an appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, he made a similar call, where he noted that the nation’s athletes are the ones that suffer the most as a result of these parties failing to collaborate efficiently.