Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is attending the 48th regular meeting of the conference of heads of government of Caricom, held in Barbados.

He departed for Bridgetown yesterday with a six (6) member delegation.

The conference is expected to run from February 19th to 21st, and carries the theme; “Strength in Unity: forging Caribbean resilience, inclusive growth and sustainable development.”

Over the next few days, the Prime Minister is expected to participate in various bilateral meetings and discussions with other regional and global leaders.

The outgoing chair of Caricom is Grenada, while Barbados is the incoming chair.

European Commission President, Ursula von Der Leyen, and the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres are among special guests in attendance.