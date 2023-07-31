Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says that citizens can expect to see a further ramping in activity by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The Prime Minister was at the time speaking at a press briefing at Cabinet room.

The ramping of police activity comes after a mass shooting in Kingstown which claimed the lives of five men.

“We had a three hour meeting with the top brass of the police force, headed by the commissioner of police and a number of matters—practical matters were dealt with and I assure citizens that they would see, in addition to the existing ramping up works by the police, they will see further activities. That’s all I will say at the moment,” he said.

Following July 20th’s mass shooting police assured the public that despite the regrettable spate of violence that is currently being experienced in St Vincent and the Grenadines, SVG is still a safe place.