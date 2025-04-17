As the Government continues to aim resources at strengthening education, healthcare, and many other areas in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on Tuesday April 15th, 2025, during a press briefing at Cabinet Room, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves mentioned several projects scheduled to be undertaken.

These include the New Sandy Bay Secondary School, to be constructed near Orange Hill while there is a major secondary school project planned for Brighton. Both projects are expected to go to tender by May 14th, 2025.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the Thomas Saunders Secondary School redevelopment project, noting that due to structural concerns with the existing building plans, the government has undertaken a complete redesign.

He noted that in respect of enhancing the Owia and Chateaubelair fisheries centres, the final design and tender documents have been submitted to the World Bank for review and are expected to be advertised both locally and on the World Bank’s platform soon.

Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves also mentioned that work is set to begin on roads leading to the Jennings and Waterloo areas, with both projects expected to be completed in eight months.

Dr. Gonsalves also noted that two new Wells have been successfully dug to improve water delivery to the Owia-Sandy Bay area. He said that tenders are open for pipelines, fittings, and other items.

Finally, the Prime Minister mentioned expanding the Argyle International Airport (AIA), which is currently experiencing record increases in air traffic, including four international airlines operating simultaneously.

Dr. Gonsalves said he has asked that the immigration personnel be increased from eight (8) to twelve (12), while other individuals must be hired to assist with baggage handling to improve passenger flow.