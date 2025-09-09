Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has stressed the importance of deepening ties between Africa and the Caribbean- through visa free travel between both regions.

The Prime Minister was addressing Heads of Government from across the Caribbean, Ethiopian Government officials- and members of the Rastafari community in Shashemene.

“In 2005 when I came here, I held discussions with the then Prime Minister, Meles Anagi, and we signed an agreement between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Ethiopia to abolish these requirements so that Vincentians can come here without a visa, and Ethiopians can come to Saint Vincent and Grenadines without a visa. We have to make sure that this kind of arrangement be elaborated and extended across Africa and the Caribbean. There may be challenges and hiccups along the way, but we know the direction and the path in which we are going.”

Prime Minister Gonsalves also used the opportunity to touch on the issue of Reparatory justice.

He further noted that the event marked an historic moment, where for the first time- so many Caribbean leaders were present in Ethiopia at the same time- particularly in Shashemene.

The Government of Ethiopia had long since allocated 500 acres of land in Shashemene to members of the Rastafari movement across the region who wished to repatriate.