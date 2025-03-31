Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves contends that the Argyle International Airport is by far, one of the most transformative projects in the country’s history.

Dr. Gonsalves said the impact of the project is far reaching, especially in boosting Tourism on the mainland.

He added that plans are also underway for further extension of the airport and funds are allocated for improvements on other airports.

This includes 1.5 million for the Sir James Mitchell Airport in Bequia, 900 thousand dollars ($900 000) for the airport on Union Island, and 750 thousand dollars ($750 000) on the airport at Canouan.

The Prime Minister also noted that there will be technical assistance from Cuba which would include Mechanical Engineers, Co-ordinator, and an Aerodrome specialist amongst others.

The Argyle International Airport is the single largest capital project in the country’s history, with the second largest being the Port Modernization project scheduled to be completed in August 2025.