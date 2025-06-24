Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Hon. Saboto Caesar, has announced that plans are underway for the rehabilitation of the Owia and Chateaubelair Fisheries Centers.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Minister Caesar noted that these centers suffered extensive damage from the April 2021 La Soufrière volcanic eruptions, and the passage of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.

He said these events significantly impacted infrastructure in the red zones, and must be understood within the broader context of climate change and disaster recovery.

He explained that Stewart Engineering, the contracted consultancy firm, has submitted final designs and technical specifications for the rehabilitation of both facilities.

These are currently under review by the Economic Planning Division and Ministry of Finance.

Once a “no objection” is secured from the World Bank, the procurement process for contractors will begin.

The implementation phase is scheduled to begin at the end of 2025, with completion targeted by December 2026.

Caesar also addressed the temporary reactivation of the Owia facility through a public-private partnership aimed at supporting limited fish processing activities.

However, he noted that these operations would be paused to accommodate major rehabilitation works once they begin.