Despite the devastation caused by the passage of Hurricane Beryl, plans are currently in place to have the cruise ship port opened for the upcoming cruise season.

This is according to Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Seaports, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government Benarva Browne.

The cruise ship terminal is currently being utilized as the main cargo port due to the damage sustained due to the impact of category four hurricane Beryl.

Minister Browne, during a tour of the Kingstown and Campden Park ports this week, commended the work of port authority employees and management for ensuring that facilities remain operational to allow for trade and relief efforts.

“That just shows you what the port would have had to do and the plans we’ve had to put in place just to accommodate relief materials, even cars and other cargo have passed through this side of the port which is strange. But we still have plans and the plans are definitely there to reopen the cruise ship port for this upcoming cruise ship season as we allow when we make other plans and repairs to the other ports that would facilitate that. As for now, here’s where the main cargo port is right now, for Kingstown. But that is just the reality and I would like to say a big round of applause to the management of port and the workers of the port authority who have had to basically stay on their toes and think on their toes and think of different alternatives and actually implement the plan successfully.” Minister Browne said.

Minister Browne noted that the 60-year-old Kingstown Port sustained 40% damage from the hurricane. Making mention of the Kingstown Port Modernization project, noted that the new port, which is currently under construction, has sustained minor damage but nothing structural. This, she said, shows the resilience of the facility.

Minister Browne said the modern port is over 60% completed and would be 100% completed by mid-2025.