The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) is currently investigating the crash of a private owned single engine plane which crashed after departure from J.F Mitchell Airport in Bequia on Thursday.

At 12:09 pm on January 4, 2024, a Bellanca 17 single-engine aircraft with registration N4023B, owned and operated by a resident of Bequia, Robert Sachs, was involved in a fatal accident shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft was en route to the Hewanorra International Airport, St. Lucia, and was carrying a total of four individuals, including the pilot and three passengers.

Shortly after takeoff, the pilot declared an emergency and subsequently crashed into the water. Regrettably, there were no survivors.

Local divers, along with the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard, retrieved the bodies from the aircraft wreckage.

Authorities in St Vincent on Thursday night said they will continue to work closely with the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant authorities as we await the preliminary findings, which will help determine the probable cause of the accident.