On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, a pilot shipment of dasheen — including CARDI and local varieties — was prepared at the ECTAD facility in Greiggs for export to the United Kingdom.

The shipment follows successful trials using two biological fungicides, Lime Sulphur and Serenade, to control post-harvest bacteria and fungi, replacing Ridomil, a fungicide banned in France.

The trials, which began on July 13, involved the Ministry of Agriculture, the Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit, and the Head of Extension and Advisory Services, with final data collected on August 13.

The project is led by the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute in partnership with ECTAD and the Ministry of Agriculture, and funded by the Committee Linking Entrepreneurship-Agriculture-Development.