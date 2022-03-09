There are currently persons who were not affected by the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere residing in shelters.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made mention of this during a call to NBC Radio earlier today, where he noted that there alternatives for these persons.

“There are one or two persons who are in shelters who should not be in shelters because they had not been affected by Soufriere or any natural disaster, but they took advantage, to put themselves in shelters.” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister said he had already spoken with the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Social Development regarding this.

“Those persons should be put in rented accommodation under the normal ministry of social development programme. Like, if somebody has a fire or somebody is homeless for whatever reason, we try to provide some support, but it usually involves getting you some rental for about six months, and during that period we see what arrangements we can make.” He said.

Prime Minister on unaffected persons.