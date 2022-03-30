Police have arrested and charged 30 year old Labourer of Penniston, Kamal Small with the Offences of Aggravated Burglary and Grievous Bodily Harm.

According to investigation, Small allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 39 year old Labourer of the same address, wielding a cutlass as a weapon.

He was also charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm to the 39 year old Labourer by biting off a piece of his ear.

Meanwhile…

Police have also arrested and charged 35 year old Labourer of Biabou, Moniesha Davis with the offences of Damage to property and theft.

According to an official release from the Public Relations and Complaints Department, Davis allegedly without lawful excuse damaged a 32-inch aluminium and glass door valued $950.00 ECC.

She was further charged with entering the business “Embroid it” and stole a quantity of clothing valued $6598.00.ECC – the property of a 37 years old Businessman of Dorsetshire Hill.

According to police, the incident occurred in Middle Street, Kingstown, between 12:15 P.M on March 19th and 7:10 a.m. on March 21st.

Davis is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charges.