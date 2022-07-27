Patrice Roberts and Ricardo Drue are engaged.

Drue popped the question to Roberts during a performance at his annual Druesday concert in Antigua on Tuesday night.

The concert is one of the biggest events on the island in the lead-up to Carnival.

Video footage shows Drue dropping to one knee much to Roberts’ surprise.

“She is now officially an Antiguan,” he declared after she accepted his proposal.

The couple had been on and off for several years but following the birth of their daughter Lily in 2016, the relationship developed into a more serious one.

Over the last three years, the “Toxic Love” singers made their relationship public and social media official.

When they get married, they will become the second soca couple to tie the knot following in the footsteps of Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons.