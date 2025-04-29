The Parliament of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has paid tribute to the late Pope Francis.

Pope Francis served as the head of the Roman Catholic Church and the sovereign of the Vatican City from 2013 until his death on April 21st, 2025.

Speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said humanity has lost a saintly person who was tolerant and caring.

He said Pope Francis was a great moral leader, a man of peace, humility, and deep compassion.

The Prime Minister also noted that Pope Francis was a voice for marginalized persons including those affected by war and poverty.

He said that Pope Francis has left behind a remarkable legacy of faith, tolerance, and advocacy for the poor and marginalized.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also called for a moment of silence for the Pope.

He also noted that as Head of Government, he sent an official letter of condolence to the Vatican, addressed to the Secretary of State of the Holy See.

The letter conveys the collective grief and solidarity of the Government and people of SVG, particularly its Catholic community.