Parliament has passed the Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals Amendment Bill 2024, which broadens the categories of skilled workers eligible to move and work across Caricom member states.

Minister of National Mobilisation Keisal Peters highlighted that the Bill will improve labor market efficiency and regional integration.

She urged young people to pursue training opportunities offered by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to benefit from the upcoming full free movement within Caricom.

“It would be remiss of me if I did not take the opportunity to encourage Vincentian nationals to take advantage of what this government has to offer by way of policies and initiatives because we do not want to see Vincentians left behind. So a national may have the requisite skills and they may have acquired that skill not through any formal type of education but in obtaining your vocational qualifications and getting the necessary certificates, Madam Speaker, it gives you that documentation. It provides proof of your skills and it allows you to move freely.

Peters emphasized the value of technical and continuing education programs in preparing nationals for regional and national competitiveness.