Following three days of debate by Members of Parliament the Appropriation Bill of 2023 was Parliament passed, on Thursday 13th 2023.

The Opposition New Democratic Party, was absent during Thursdays final sitting.

A 1.45 billion dollar Budget was approved in order for provisions of various services to be made for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This year’s budget was held on theme “Reducing Inequality, Protecting the Vulnerable, Driving Sustainable Development.”

Parliament has been adjourned until Monday 23rd February 2023 at 10 am.