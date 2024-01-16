Parents and Guardians in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to be more involved with their children.

Constable Cliseena Butler attached to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force’s Sexual Offences Unit during an appearance on WE FM’s Cop Chat program gave this advice, saying that this interaction with children can prevent outside influence that could leave them vulnerable to sexual abuse.

“Parents, I advise you to be available for your children. Everybody has a busy day; breakfast is out, lunch is out, but at the end of the day I advise parents to at least have dinner with their children, ask them how was their day, have a discussion with them, talk to them about sexual activities, because if you don’t talk to them as a parent, then somebody else out there is going to talk to them, and you don’t want people to advise your children very wrong. So be available for your children, that is most important,” Constable Butler said.

The Sexual Offences Unit was established in November of 2018 and since that time has been investigating sexual offences such as; rape, indecent assault, buggery and more in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.