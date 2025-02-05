The Pan in the Streets initiative, currently being carried out by the Youlou Pan Movement has been praised by Minister of Tourism and Culture Hon. Carlos James.

The first “Pan in the Streets” series for this year was held in Troumaca, on Saturday February 1st. It saw performances from Starlift, Symphonix and Epic Sounds steel orchestras.

Speaking on radio on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday, Minister James praised the cultural initiative which he describes as a significant step towards social transformation and national unity. He stated that he was pleased with the turnout of people who gathered to be entertained by the live performances from the three steel orchestras.

Minister James said choosing North Leeward for the first leg of the initiative was a wise choice as the area has a rich cultural history and can boast off international successes such as Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle, Delroy “Fireman” Hooper, and Shertz “Problem Child” James, who have elevated Vincentian music.

Pan in the Streets is part of the YouLou Pan Movement’s plans to use the steelpan to bring about unity and cultural pride throughout the country.