The Pan Against Crime initiative which is now in its 16th year of operation, this past weekend, successfully hosted a gospel concert in Vermont Valley.

Superintendent, Junior Simmons at the concert, which took place on Sunday June 2nd 2024, while providing a brief introduction to the pan against crime initiative, said that the only remedy for crime is through the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“This initiative was conceptualized by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in conjunction with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the Youlou pan movement, and the then CIF. And this initiative started on February 20th, 2008. So we are into our 16th year of this initiative, and the main reason for this Pan Against Crime initiative is to use the instrument of Pan to get the young people and steer them in the direction where they can channel their energies positively instead of getting caught up in a life of crime. So today we are twinning this initiative with the gospel because we know that the only remedy for crime is through the gospel of Jesus Christ.” Superintendent Simmons said.

During the concert, there was praise and worship by a combined worship team, participating churches also performed solos, duets, poems, and instrumentals.

The concert was a collaborative effort by the Pan against Crime Committee, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the National Commission on Crime Prevention (NCCP), and the churches in the Vermont Valley.