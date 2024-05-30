The Pan Against Crime Committee is collaborating with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and the the National Commission on Crime Prevention (NCCP) to bring a gospel concert to the Vermont Valley.

According to an official release, the concert will take place on Sunday June 2nd at Cole’s Gap in Vermont, commencing at 5 PM.

The release states that during the concert there will be praise and worship by a combined worship team, and the participating churches will perform solos, duets, poems, and instrumentals. Genesis and Epic Steel Orchestras will perform on pan.

The Pan against Crime initiative was conceptualized by Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security in conjunction with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. It was launched on February 20, 2008, with the primary objective of using the steel pan instrument to engage young people to steer them away from criminal activities.