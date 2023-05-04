Pakistan’s ruling alliance and the main opposition party have ended a crucial round of talks with a consensus on holding simultaneous national and provincial elections in the country.

The late Tuesday night talks between the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), however, ended without any agreement on a poll date.

The two sides held the negotiations after Pakistan’s Supreme Court last month ordered the political parties to consult among themselves to agree on an election date.

Pakistan historically holds the national and provincial elections together. General elections are due in October this year.

But a crisis emerged in January after PTI, in a bid to force the government to call for early elections, decided to dissolve the legislative assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces it controlled.