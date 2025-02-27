Pakistan ended their campaign in the home Champions Trophy without a win after rain washed out their dead rubber against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Group A match between the two eliminated sides was of little consequence and steady drizzle poured cold water on defending champions Pakistan’s hopes of a consolation victory.

Tuesday’s Group B fixture between Australia and South Africa at the same venue was also abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

It has been a forgettable campaign for Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan in the first global tournament to be staged in the country since 1996 and their six-wicket defeat by arch-rivals India will particularly hurt.