Brazilian Dr. Barbosa da Silva Jr is the new Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Dr Barbosa, who will begin his five-year term on February 1, 2023, was elected today by PAHO Member States during the 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference in Washington.

The new Director replaces Dr. Carissa F. Etienne of Dominica, who has led the PAHO since 2012.

According to a release from PAHO, Dr. Barbosa da Silva Jr. is currently the Assistant Director at PAHO “where he has led the Organization’s efforts to increase equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and to enhance regional capacities to produce medicines and other health technologies”.

The Pan American Health Organisation is currently in its 120th year and is the hemispheric health organisation for the World Health Organisation (WHO).