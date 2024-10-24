On World Polio Day, October 24th 2024, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the certification of the eradication of wild poliovirus transmission in the Region of the Americas, including the Caribbean.

According to PAHO, in 1975, the region reported nearly 6,000 cases of polio but through child vaccination and sustained surveillance implemented by governments with the support of PAHO and partners, the last case of wild poliovirus was detected in September 1991 in Peru. In 1994, the region was certified as free of this disease.

PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa said, “Achieving a milestone like this is not easy. It involves a lot of work, commitment, and tenacity from thousands of health workers, researchers, partners, and all the people responsible for vaccinating their children.”

PAHO highlighted that in 2023, 87% of children in the Americas had received the third dose of the polio vaccine necessary for full immunization, a recovery from 83% in 2022, but still below the recommended coverage rate.

Polio is a highly contagious disease that affects the central nervous system, causing acute flaccid paralysis. Although most infections are asymptomatic, in 1 in 200 cases, the virus can cause permanent paralysis in the legs or arms.