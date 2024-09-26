The Paget Farm Primary School on Bequia, will re-open fully on Monday 30th September.

Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs, Carlos Williams, said the anticipation among students, staff, and the wider community is intense, as the school prepares to welcome its full cohort.

Williams said despite challenges such as ongoing rains, contractors have successfully collaborated to complete the temporary structure within a short timeframe ensuring the school is safe and ready for this academic term.

Final touches are currently underway to ensure the school’s readiness and the school is expected to be fully operational on Monday.