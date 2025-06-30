Over two thousand applications for Tuition scholarships are expected to be approved this year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, noted that in 2024, there were just over two (2) thousand Tuition scholarships approved, and this year the expectation is the same.

Dr. Gonsalves added that the Government increased its allocation for Post-Secondary and University education from 45 million in 2024, to 60 million in 2025.

He also explained that the Government is beginning to reap the benefits of the education revolution as well as its target of one College/University Graduate per household by 2030.

Over 2,500 students are enrolled at the four (4) divisions of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, and the country has over 800 students at the University of the West Indies (UWI)’s Global Campus, and a significant number at the other campuses of the UWI.

Apart from National Scholarships, Tuition scholarships, Bursaries, National Awards, scholarships from ally countries, there are those from Universities like Munroe and Cuba.