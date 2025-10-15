Over 1000 families have already received assistance through a government initiative aimed at providing appliances to families impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said currently, over 2000 applications are being processed through the programme.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that the distribution of these appliances reaffirms the government’s continued commitment to assist families across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), as part of the national recovery programme following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

He noted that the Government allocated $1.5 million in the 2025 budget to provide essential household appliances including refrigerators, stoves, and washing machines to affected residents.

Dr. Gonsalves further noted that the collective efforts of Public Officers, Community Leaders, and Private Sector partners are ensuring transparency and efficiency in the distribution process.