The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has repaired and or rebuilt over (5) five thousand homes to date in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

In an Interview with the API, Minister of Housing Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster said originally there were 4, 500 houses earmarked, but there were also houses remaining from the Volcanic eruptions and those were added as well.

Minister Brewster added that currently there are 625 ongoing projects across the country.

These projects include the Lives to Live project, where 124 projects have been completed in the past year, while the rebuilding of homes affected by Hurricane Beryl continues.