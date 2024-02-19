Thanks to the work of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Consul General in Canada Mr. Fitzgerald Huggins, the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital will soon be equipped with new beds and other medical equipment.

Consul General Huggins during a call to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, said there will be 165 beds and mattresses donated by a Canadian hospital. He also confirmed that the three containers containing the beds and other medical equipment are currently on the ground in SVG.

SVG’s Consul General to Canada said that following a discussion with those in charge at MCMH about is needed at hospital, he contacted persons that would be able to help, and was able to have confirmation of the donation within minutes of the call.

“So I made a call while at the hospital to some of my people that I network with up here and within minutes he was able to confirm, yes, he can get us 165 beds and 165 mattresses,” he said.

Among the supplies being donated to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital are brand new patient monitors and patient lifts.

Consul General Huggins said that the mattresses being donated to the MCMH have devices within them to prevent the occurrence of bed sores. He said that the overall donation comes in at an estimated value of CAD $300,000.