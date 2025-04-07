Police officers responding to a domestic violence complaint in Buxton, Guyana uncovered 880 rounds of ammunition at a residence.

According to police reports, officers were investigating allegations of threats related to domestic violence when they arrived at the home of a 26-year-old security officer.

While the suspect was not at home, officers encountered his 22-year-old wife, who is also employed as a security officer.

Acting on information received during their investigation, police conducted a search of the premises, which led to the discovery of two small bottles containing what appeared to be .22 caliber ammunitions.

The containers were transported to the Vigilance Police Station where they were processed for fingerprints in the presence of the suspect’s wife.

Authorities later confirmed that the bottles contained a total of 880 rounds of .22 ammunition.

The evidence was processed and officers took statements from the suspect’s wife.

Police conducted a search of the surrounding area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.